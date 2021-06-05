Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $272.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $744,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

