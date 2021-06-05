Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

