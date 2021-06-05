Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $591.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 569.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.49 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,288,030 shares of company stock valued at $84,376,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

