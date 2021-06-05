Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNL stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.