Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.38. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $211.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

