Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PRA stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

