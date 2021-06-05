Zap (ZAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,118.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Zap has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $32,118.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00053966 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.