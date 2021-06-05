Zealium (NZL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $45,615.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00655888 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,426,902 coins and its circulating supply is 16,426,902 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

