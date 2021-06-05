Zel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00426014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00273688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00157018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004182 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.