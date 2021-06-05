Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.01007333 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00167456 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.