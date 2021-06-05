Zero Price Down 5% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $43,302.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00427306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00158101 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,082,284 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

