ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $171,048.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

