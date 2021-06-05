Zilliqa Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $144.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00120624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002379 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00965928 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,640,965,390 coins and its circulating supply is 11,349,498,237 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

