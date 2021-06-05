Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.50% of ZIX worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 116.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

