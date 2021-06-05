ZKSwap Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $184.78 million and $23.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00245225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01124327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.53 or 1.00026116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

