ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $84,341.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00244293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.01123068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,098.27 or 0.99911912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 14,330,838 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

