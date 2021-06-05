ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $890,412.89 and approximately $57,633.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00244293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.01123068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,098.27 or 0.99911912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

