Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 298.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $28,247,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.