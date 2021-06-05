ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. ZTE shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 6,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTE Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.