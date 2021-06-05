ZUM TOKEN Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $191,928.23 and $189.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,538,209,398 coins and its circulating supply is 14,225,483,111 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

