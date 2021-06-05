ZumCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $134,765.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $134,765.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

