Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 415.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

