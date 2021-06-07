-$0.01 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $195.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

