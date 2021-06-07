-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ENLV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. 2,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,253. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

