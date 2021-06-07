-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,173 shares of company stock worth $7,023,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

