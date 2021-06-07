-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,173 shares of company stock worth $7,023,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.