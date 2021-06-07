0xcert (ZXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,230.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $913,698.25 and approximately $35,230.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

