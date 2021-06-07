1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

