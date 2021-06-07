176,931 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises about 1.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 3.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $35.59. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

