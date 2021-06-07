1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down to $35.59

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.59, but opened at $34.01. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 5,830 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

