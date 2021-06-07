1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.48

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 1207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

