$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.99. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $154.80. 22,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.60. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $170.98.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
