$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.99. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million.

Several analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $154.80. 22,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.60. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $170.98.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

