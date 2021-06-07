21,814 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,392. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

