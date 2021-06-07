22,214 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $51.60 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.