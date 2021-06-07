23,207 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

