$240.84 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $240.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.29 million to $252.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

