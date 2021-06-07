30,080 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after buying an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. 50,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.