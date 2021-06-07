3,347,623 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,347,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,741,000. Travel + Leisure comprises about 3.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 3.88% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $589,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $28,606,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.28. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.