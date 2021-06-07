37,300 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 137,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,475.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.