3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.7% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 28,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in 3M by 37.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,375. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

