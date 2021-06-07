4,787 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

