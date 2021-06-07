72,427 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.