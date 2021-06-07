86,000 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.