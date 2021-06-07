886,548 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 886,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.87% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,328. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

