88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $43.69 or 0.00133144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $455,697.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,217 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

