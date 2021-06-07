88mph Price Hits $50.56 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. 88mph has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $225,421.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $50.56 or 0.00138168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00026053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.50 or 0.01048011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.68 or 0.10334304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054862 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,216 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.