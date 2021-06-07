890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) Shares Down 0.5%

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

