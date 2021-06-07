8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 8.9% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $776,429.19 and approximately $887,343.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

