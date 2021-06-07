A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Major Shareholder Sells $311,590.30 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,012. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.40.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.