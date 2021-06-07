Aavegotchi Reaches One Day Volume of $12.93 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,324,557 coins and its circulating supply is 36,844,594 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

