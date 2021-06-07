Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,413 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $110.19. 52,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

